Local Wildfire Updates

Rifle/Meeker—Battlement Mesa and Parachute residents worried about the Cache Creek Wildfire are encouraged to attend tonight’s public information meeting at the Grand Valley Fire Station #1. Officials with the Type-3 Incident Management will discuss and answer questions about the fire’s behavior over the last week as well as current and future plans of attack. The fire southwest of Rifle, which was sparked nearly a month ago by lightning has held steady over the last 48 hours at 2,708 acres with 40 percent containment. To the northwest, steady rainfall has helped crews battling the Cabin Lake Fire. The lightning-sparked fire burning outside of Meeker since July 29th, has burned 5,967 acres but the containment has increased to 75 percent. Also, officials say the Meadow Lake Campground in the Rifle Ranger District is now accessible from the south.

