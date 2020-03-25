Lost Snowmobile Riders were Treasure Hunters

DENVER (AP) – Two snowmobile riders from Colorado were searching for an elusive treasure when they got stranded and one died at Dinosaur National Park in Utah. The two set out from the Denver area March 17 to search for Forrest Fenn’s treasure. The eccentric New Mexico antiquities dealer claimed to have buried the treasure worth around $2 million somewhere in the Rocky Mountains. Authorities say the snowmobilers carried candy bars and a couple of bottles of water, but at some point there was not enough snow on the ground and they pressed forward on foot.

