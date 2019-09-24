“Make Campus Great Again” Coming to Colorado

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The Republican National Committee is putting a college twist on its grassroots voter registration efforts, seeking to mobilize President Donald Trump’s supporters. The “Make Campus Great Again” initiative is offering participants training and free pizza, plus swag like campaign buttons and drink insulators to distribute. It’s aimed at building on young voters’ enthusiasm and high turnout in last year’s midterms and pushing back against any stifling of conservative voices in campus environments. The events started at four campuses in Ohio last week. Similar training has been held or is planned at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, in Michigan and at the University of Denver.

Like this: Like Loading...