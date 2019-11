DENVER (AP) – A man accused of being a white supremacist has pleaded not guilty to planning to bomb a historic Colorado synagogue. A federal public defender entered three not guilty pleas Monday on behalf of 27-year-old Richard Holzer in U.S. District Court in Denver. Holzer watched the brief hearing in shackles and a yellow jail jumpsuit. Members of Temple Emanuel in Pueblo sat together in the back of the courtroom.

