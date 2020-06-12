Man Sentenced for Stealing Ancestral Puebloan Artifacts

DURANGO (AP) – A man has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for taking items from an Ancestral Puebloan ceremonial site at Canyons of the Ancients National Monument in southwestern Colorado. Prosecutors say 57-year-old Lonnie Shadrick Winbourn, of Cortez, traveled to the monument several times in May and June 2017 and excavated the ceremonial area, which includes a large dance plaza and multiple human burial sites. Winbourn was pulled over and arrested on an unrelated warrant, and a Bureau of Land Management ranger found pottery shards in his pocket. A search turned up 64 stolen items, including jewelry, an ax head and other tools.

