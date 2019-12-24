Man Sought on Multiple Charges in the Four Corners Area

FARMINGTON, NEW MEXICO (AP) – Authorities are seeking a New Mexico man charged with stealing equipment from a natural gas well site. Authorities are looking for 36 year old James Jolly for stealing a stainless-steel chemical injection tank worth about $9,500 from a natural gas well site in the Four Corner region. Jolly is also facing charges for failing to return an Apple MacBook Air laptop computer to the Farmington Municipal School District from a student who disenrolled. A judge issued a warrant after Jolly failed to appear in court for a felony embezzlement case.

