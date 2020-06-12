Many Cannabis Users Believe Driving Under Influence is Safe

DENVER (AP) – A survey of Coloradans who use marijuana daily found many believe driving under the influence of the substance is safe. The Colorado Department of Transportation conducted the survey of 18,000 residents from 2017 to 2019. The department wants to build a public awareness campaign about the dangers of driving under the influence of marijuana. The agency says 13.5% of drivers involved in fatal crashes in 2018 tested positive for cannabis. The more often survey respondents used cannabis, the less danger they perceived in driving under the influence, while some said cannabis helped them drive better.

