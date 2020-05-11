Many Catholic Churches Open Doors

DENVER (AP) – Catholics across much of Colorado are allowed to celebrate Mass in-person again as the coronavirus eases in the state. While the details vary church to church, worshipers must wear masks and practice social distancing. Schedules also have changed, and some churches are celebrating Mass more frequently and are asking people to sign up ahead of time to attend. Congregants 65 and older are encouraged to stay home. Not all Catholic churches in Colorado are offering services. A spokeswoman for the Diocese of Colorado Springs says churches haven’t reopened there, and the roll-out will vary across the region.

