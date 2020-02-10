Massive Firework Shot Over Colorado Breaks World Record

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS(AP) – A firework launched over Steamboat Springs set a record as the world’s largest aerial firework. The 2,800-pound shell flew 2,200 feet above the Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival before it burst on Saturday night. The explosion turned the sky bright red and drew gasps from the crowd. Guinness World Records representatives witnessed and certified the record. The firework was 400 pounds heaver than the previous record-holder, a 2,397-pound explosive launched in the United Arab Emirates in 2018.

