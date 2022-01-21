McClure Pass Trail Meeting Scheduled

CARBONDALE—The plans for a multi-use recreational trail from Redstone to McClure Pass are moving along. The White River National Forest released a draft environmental assessment that is now available for public review. The E-A examines the potential effects of Pitkin County’s plan to build and maintain a natural, non-motorized trail from Redstone to the summit of McClure Pass. The 7-mile trail would be within the State Highway 133 right-of-way and along the historic Rock Creek Wagon and Old McClure Pass roads. Officials with the forest service say the trail is designed to help meet the growing demand for connectivity within the upper Crystal River and to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists along the highway. Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner says, “The most effective and helpful comments at this stage will focus on the analysis in the draft environmental assessment.” The forest service is hosting a public meeting February 7th from 5 to 7 pm at the Third Street Center in Carbondale. The deadline for public comment is February 22nd.

Like this: Like Loading...