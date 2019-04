GRAND JUNCTION (AP) – Prosecutors in Mesa County plan to appeal a ruling overturning the conviction of a man found guilty in the bludgeoning deaths of a woman and her daughter in 1996. Verle Mangum, was 17 at the time of the killings in Clifton. District Court Judge James Boyd ruled that Mangum should get a new trial because had ineffective legal representation, including from a lawyer who is now a judge.

