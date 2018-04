CASPER, Wyo. (AP) – A federal judge in Wyoming has ruled that energy companies do not have to comply with a signature environmental rule from the Obama era involving methane waste. Judge Scott Skavdahl ruled Wednesday that Bureau of Land Management regulations curbing the burning of excess gas from wells, as well as more labor-intensive checks for accidental leaks, make “little sense” given that those requirements will soon disappear. At least one environmental group vowed to appeal.

