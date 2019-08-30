Middle Mamm Fire Growing, Public Meeting Planned

RIFLE—The wildfire that’s been burning 10 miles south of Rifle for over a month continues to grow steadily. On windy days, the smell of smoke can be strong coming from the Middle Mamm Fire and will often lead to a lot of calls from concerned citizens. That’s one reason officials with the Upper Colorado River Fire and Aviation Management Unit plan to hold a public meeting next Tuesday night at 6 at the sheriff’s annex in Rifle. Since July 28th, the lightning-sparked fire has burned 250 acres but it is not a threat to homes or private property. Crews are building indirect hand lines and fuel breaks to protect private property and infrastructure in the unlikely case the fire spreads in those directions. Authorities say the fire is performing it’s natural role as it burns old fuels of conifer and aspen trees along with downed timber. Tuesday night’s meeting will go over strategies and objectives for the fire followed by a question and answer period. Officials say smoke from the fire will be visible between Rifle and Silt.

