Minor League Ball Player Facing Major League Charges

VAIL, Colo. (AP) – A minor league baseball player is facing drug charges after police in Colorado found 21 pounds of methamphetamine and 1.2 pounds of oxycodone pills in his Chicago Cubs duffel bag. Twenty-five-year-old Jesus Camargo-Corrales, of Tempe, Arizona, appeared in Eagle County Court on Thursday on drug charges and ordered held on $75,000 bond. He was still in custody as of Saturday. It’s not clear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. The Major League Baseball website says he was first signed to a minor league contract with the Chicago Cubs in 2014. A spokesman for the Chicago Cubs organization said they are aware of the arrest and were investigating.

