DENVER (AP) – Colorado wildlife officials have fined two hunters after saying they illegally killed a moose beloved around town. 67-year-old Susan Boyles was charged with hunting on private property without permission and unlawful take of wildlife after killing a moose in Lake City Oct. 4. Her 68-year-old husband Donald Boyles was charged with hunting and trespassing without permission. Residents say they were upset that the moose was shot near its two young calves.

