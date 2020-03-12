More Cancellations due to Coronavirus Concerns

The City of Rifle has decided to cancel all events through the weekend at the Ute Theater due to Coronavirus concerns. Canceled are the Jason Boland and the Stragglers concert tonight and the comedy event scheduled for Saturday.

The Boland show will be rescheduled for a later date.

The cancellations at the Ute are just the latest events to be canceled due to the outbreak. Earlier today, Challenge Aspen decided to cancel the remainder of their winter programs, the Colorado High School Activities Association announced all spring sports will be delayed until April 6, and Aspen High School made the choice to cancel their spring musical.

