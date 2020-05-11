More Colorado Restaurants Opening

DENVER (AP) – Health officials say they are disappointed with one Colorado restaurant’s decision to open for sit-down service Sunday and will follow up with the owners. A video posted by Colorado Community Media showed a crowd of people inside C&C Coffee and Kitchen in Castle Rock on Mother’s Day. People were sitting at tables and waiting in line at the counter amid the once familiar restaurant din. More people waited in line outside to get in. In a tweet with a President Donald Trump mention, the owners said they were standing up for America, small businesses, the Constitution and against the overreach of Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

