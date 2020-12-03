More COVID Relief Funds Available for Parachute Businesses

Posted on December 3, 2020 by Ron Milhorn

PARACHUTE—The town of Parachute is once again going to bat for local businesses that are still struggling financially due to COVID-19. The town is offering a third round of grant funding through the Business Interim Relief Program.  Town Manager Stuart McArthur says businesses can apply for a grant of up to $1,000.00. He says the money can be used to help business owners pay rent and utilities and the town will deal directly with the vendors. In the first two rounds, Parachute offered $2,000.00 grants and extended it to Battlement Mesa.  This third round of funding however, only applies to businesses in Parachute.

 

