More COVID Relief Funds Available for Parachute Businesses

PARACHUTE—The town of Parachute is once again going to bat for local businesses that are still struggling financially due to COVID-19. The town is offering a third round of grant funding through the Business Interim Relief Program. Town Manager Stuart McArthur says businesses can apply for a grant of up to $1,000.00. He says the money can be used to help business owners pay rent and utilities and the town will deal directly with the vendors. In the first two rounds, Parachute offered $2,000.00 grants and extended it to Battlement Mesa. This third round of funding however, only applies to businesses in Parachute.

