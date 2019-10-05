More Crews Assigned to Middle Mamm Fire as Size Grows to Almost 1,000 Acres

Fueled by strong winds, the Middle Mamm Fire grew nearly three times by late Friday to 941 acres. Lynn Lockwood with the White River National Forest says winds pushed the fire north onto private land Friday, igniting a spot fire in dense spruce-fir stand in Gant Gulch. Lockwood says a number of smaller fires have also started between the two fires. The fire has so far burned fewer than 5 acres.

Additional crews have been called in to reduce the fire’s spread onto private land, including air resources that are dropping retardant and water when weather conditions permit.

A public meeting has been scheduled on Sunday, October 6 at 4:00 PM at the Garfield County Sheriff’s Annex at 106 County Road 333-A in Rifle.

