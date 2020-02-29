Mother Charged with Murder One in Rifle

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—9th Judicial District Attorney Jeff Cheney has charged a Rifle woman in the death of her 5-year-old daughter after authorities said the girl died of methamphetamine intoxication from drinking water mixed with the drug. Stephanie Alvarado was arrested in late January and was initially charged with suspicion of child abuse resulting in death, possession of a controlled substance and reckless endangerment in the death of Sophia Larson. Prosecutors say the charges were upgraded to include murder and other counts. Alvardo’s bond was increased to one million dollars. Alvarado is also facing new charges for allegedly assaulting her ex-husband who’s also the father of Sophia Larson.

