Mountain Family Health Receives Award to Fight Opiods

Glenwood Springs—The Mountain Family Center in Glenwood Springs was awarded $167,000 to help fight the growing opioid crisis. Mountain Family was one of 19 health centers in Colorado to get a piece of the 3.1 million dollar award from the Department of Health and Human Services. The health centers will use the funds to increase access to integrated behavioral health services such as mental health and treating substance use disorders. Craig Memorial Hospital received a one million dollar award as part of the federal government’s “Rural Communities Opioid Response Program Initiative.” Over seven million dollars was awarded by the HHS to help Colorado hospitals and clinics combat the opioid crisis.

