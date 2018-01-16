Mueller Assumes General Manager Duties at River District

Glenwood Springs—Today is the changing of the guard at the Colorado River District. Longtime Glenwood Springs attorney Andy Mueller officially took the reins as the new General Manager. He replaces Eric Kuhn who is retiring after 36 years with the district. Mueller, who once served on the river district’s board of directors says his personal goals come directly from the board’s strategic plan. Mueller says one issue he wants to tackle involves water speculation. He says there seems to be a growing number of people buying up agricultural water. Mueller says he will continue to work on relationships with federal agencies regarding ag water storage and conservation.

Like this: Like Loading...