Natural Gas System Vandalized

ASPEN (AP) – Authorities are investigating the vandalism of Aspen’s natural gas system which left thousands of residents and visitors without gas in the middle of the busy holiday season. Assistant Police Chief Bill Linn says the FBI and state law enforcement officials are working with police to investigate the disruption, which began Saturday. “Earth First!” was found written on a pipe at a natural gas pumping station near the ski resort town. That is the name of an environmental group but Linn said it hasn’t claimed responsibility for the vandalism.

