Neighborhood Dispute Ends in Arrest of Rifle Man

A suspect is in jail today following a neighborhood dispute this week. According to Angela Mills with the Rifle Police Department, officers were called to the 2400 block of East Avenue in the Palomino Park neighborhood Tuesday, on reports of a man threatening his neighbor over a barking dog. Officers reportedly attempted to speak to the suspect several times, but he allegedly refused to exit his residence, and escalated the situation by threatening law enforcement and claiming possession of a firearm.

Officers returned yesterday, bringing with them members of the Garfield County All Hazards Response Team. Mills says the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Billy Knoeppchen, was arrested around 4:45 p.m. last night without incident.

Knoeppchen faces multiple charges, including stalking, menacing, false reporting to authorities, violation of a restraining order, harassment, and an additional charge of domestic violence as an enhancer. He is currently being held at Garfield County Jail.

In a press release, the Police Department offered thanks to the all hazards team for their assistance and to the residents in the area for their patience during the investigation and arrest.

