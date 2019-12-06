Nevada Man Shot, Killed by Police in Avon

Posted on December 6, 2019 by Ron Milhorn

Avon—The man shot by police last night during a standoff in Avon died.  The name of the 58 year old Nevada man has not been released.  According to reports from the Colorado State Patrol, the man was driving a U-Haul truck and ignored a trooper’s attempts to pull over on eastbound I-70 near the Avon exit.  The man instead pulled into the parking lot of a Walgreens store then got out of the truck armed with a handgun.  The Avon Police Department and Eagle County Sheriff’s Office soon got involved and despite repeated attempts to negotiate with the man and using non-lethal weapons, they were forced to open fire.  The man was taken to Vail Health Hospital shortly after 8 pm where he was later pronounced dead. No one else was hurt during the incident. It isn’t clear yet why the man pulled a gun or who fired the deadly round. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation hopes to answers those questions soon.

This entry was posted in News. Bookmark the permalink.