Nevada Man Shot, Killed by Police in Avon

Avon—The man shot by police last night during a standoff in Avon died. The name of the 58 year old Nevada man has not been released. According to reports from the Colorado State Patrol, the man was driving a U-Haul truck and ignored a trooper’s attempts to pull over on eastbound I-70 near the Avon exit. The man instead pulled into the parking lot of a Walgreens store then got out of the truck armed with a handgun. The Avon Police Department and Eagle County Sheriff’s Office soon got involved and despite repeated attempts to negotiate with the man and using non-lethal weapons, they were forced to open fire. The man was taken to Vail Health Hospital shortly after 8 pm where he was later pronounced dead. No one else was hurt during the incident. It isn’t clear yet why the man pulled a gun or who fired the deadly round. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation hopes to answers those questions soon.

