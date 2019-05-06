New Basalt Fire Station Approved by Bureau of Land Management

Basalt—Basalt firefighters will soon have a new fire station. The Bureau of Land Management just approved a two and a quarter acre right-of-way for the construction of a small fire station about four miles southwest of town on West Sopris Creek Road. The dual bay station will house a fire truck and a paramedic vehicle. BLM Field Manager Larry Sandoval says the station’s proximity to public land will help with prompt responses to wildfires. Construction on the new fire station will begin within the next few weeks.

