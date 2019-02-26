New Bureau of Land Management Field Manager Named for the Silt Office

Silt—After a long search, the Bureau of Land Management has a new field manager for the Colorado River Valley Field Office in Silt. Colorado native and former Assistant Rifle District Ranger Larry Sandoval will be taking over. Northwest District Manager Andrew Archuleta says “Larry brings a wealth of experience as both a resource specialist and a manager. He has a proven track record for building and maintaining relationships with communities and partners and he knows this area and it’s issues well.” Sandoval says he is thrilled to be returning to the area which he calls a “very special place.” Sandoval was previously the natural resources staff officer on the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest in Oregon.

