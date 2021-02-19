New Castle Sex Offender Charged with Misdemeanor

NEW CASTLE—The registered sex offender who’s known for soaking in nude at the “hot pots’ in South Canyon is facing one felony and three misdemeanor charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16 year old girl. The class 4 felony against 60 year old Kenneth Hartley of New Castle is for offering her marijuana, (contributing to the delinquency of a minor). The misdemeanor charges are related to the sexual assault allegations. According to statements by the victim, after she refused his offer for weed, Hartley touched her inappropriately with his foot and hand. Hartley is currently out of jail pending his next court appearance on March 4th.

