New Health Insurance Options for Region

CARBONDALE—Affordable health care is a hot topic among candidates this election year, but a solution may have been found without politics right here on the western slope. A regional group of local businesses, doctors and hospitals came together to form the Valley Health Alliance to give people from Aspen to Parachute new and more affordable health insurance options for 2021. Thanks to the efforts of the alliance, United Healthcare and it’s subsidiary, Rocky Mountain Health Plans will compete with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield in the small group and individual health insurance markets. To learn more about the new options, the Valley Health Alliance will host a Facebook Live community event tomorrow afternoon. The one hour event begins at 12:30 and will be carried live on the Facebook pages of every chamber of commerce in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River Valleys.

