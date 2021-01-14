New State Lawmakers Sworn in During Brief Session

DENVER (AP) – Colorado’s Democrat-led Legislature convened a three-day session to swear in new members and adjust several pandemic relief laws before adjourning until February because of coronavirus safety concerns. The 2021 session began Wednesday amid national warnings of possible protests at state capitols in the run-up to Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration on Jan. 20. Those warnings were issued after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress was confirming Biden’s Electoral College victory on Jan. 6. The Colorado State Patrol says it’s prepared for any demonstrations at the Capitol in Denver. Lawmakers plan to begin their session in earnest on Feb. 16.

Like this: Like Loading...