New Transfer Trail Signs Installed

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—Anyone using Transfer Trail in West Glenwood Springs will be greeted by two large signs explaining the negative impacts of expanded mining operations. The signs were installed earlier this week at the lower Transfer Trail parking lot on a city right-of-way courtesy of the city council. The Glenwood Springs Citizens’ Alliance with nearly 3,000 supporters designed and produced the signs. Alliance President Jeff Peterson says Rocky Mountain Institute’s proposed expansion of the limestone quarry would permanently change the Transfer Trail. “Backcountry travelers who use and love Transfer Trail need to know what’s at stake.”

