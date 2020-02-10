New W-4 Form Explained

Posted on February 10, 2020 by Gabe Chenoweth

The IRS has introduced a new W-4 form that must be used by all employers in 2020 to better accommodate recent changes to the tax law. The overhaul of the form is the biggest in decades and makes a once quick exercise a bit more involved. Today we have (through our relationship with the Associated Press) for you a new explainer video on how to fill out the updated W-4 tax form.

About Gabe Chenoweth

General Manager, KMTS-FM
This entry was posted in News. Bookmark the permalink.