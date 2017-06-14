DEAD DOG FIRE TRIPLES IN SIZE

CRAIG— (AP) – One of two large wildfires burning in northwestern Colorado has grown to more than 17,000 acres but firefighters have managed to contain 10 percent of the fire. Wind gusts of over 70 mph on Monday fueled the growth of the Dead Dog Fire north of Rangely.

MUNICH SHOOTER HAS COLORADO TIES

BERLIN (AP) – German authorities say the 37-year-old man alleged to have shot a police officer in a Munich subway station had been living with his father in Colorado and was on a European trip. Munich police chief Hubertus Andrae said Wednesday the suspect, identified only as a Bavarian-born German citizen, flew to Munich airport from Athens on Monday and spent the night in the airport.

EX PITCO DEPUTY INDICTED FOR ILLEGAL WEED OP

CENTENNIAL (AP) – A former Pitkin County Sheriff’s Deputy and marijuana enforcement officer and a marijuana entrepreneur are among those accused of being involved with a large trafficking ring that shipped pot out of state. Former Deputy Renee Rayton, Scott Pack and two alleged growers were indicted June 7 by a grand jury.

STOLEN ARTIFACTS

DURANGO (AP) – A former Colorado archaeologist says someone has stolen Native American artifacts that he had collected. Branson Reynolds of Durango says at least 20 to 30 artifacts were taken from a locked storage facility.

