WESTERN SLOPE PASTOR ON TREASURE HUNT, MISSING

Grand Junction— Authorities say a pastor from Grand Junction who has been reported missing in New Mexico was searching for a famous hidden treasure. New Mexico State Police Lt. Elizabeth Armijo confirmed family members told authorities that Paris Wallace had come to the Espanola area to search for a chest of gold rumored to be hidden in the mountains. The rough terrain around Espanola is the southernmost territory targeted by adventurous individuals seeking the treasure of Forrest Fenn. Fenn, an eccentric author, announced 7 years ago that he hid a chest full of gold and jewels somewhere in the Rocky Mountains worth at least $1 million. Those who seek the alleged treasure say the clues are hidden in his writings. No one has been in contact with Wallace, the lead pastor of Connection Church, since Tuesday. His wife reported him missing to authorities after he missed a meeting with someone on Wednesday.

SMARTPHONES MAY BE BANNED FOR COLORADO KIDS

Denver— Colorado my become to firs state in the nation to ban children from buying spartphones. A proposal cleared by state ballot officials for 2018 would ban the sale of smartphones to children younger than 13. Backers of the childhood smartphone ban would need about 300,000 voter signatures to get on the ballot. The ban would require cellphone retailers to ask customers how old the primary user of the smartphone is. They would have to submit monthly reports to the Colorado Department of Revenue stating they had done this. Retailers that sell a phone for a youngster’s intended use could be fined $500, after a warning. The campaign is being led by Dr. Tim Farnum, a Denver-area dad that says smartphones are bad for young brains.

Like this: Like Loading...