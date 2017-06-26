BLM, GARCO IMPOSE FIRE RESTRICTIONS

Silt— Stage 1 fire restrictions begin June 27 in Garfield County for unincorporated private lands and Bureau of Land Management-administered lands. Fire managers base decisions about fire restrictions on specific moisture measurements in vegetation and other risk factors. “Despite a good snowpack year, recent hot and dry weather has created high fire danger at elevations below about 8,000 feet,” said Gloria Tibbetts, Acting Field Manager for the BLM Colorado River Valley Field Office. “People in Garfield County understand what fires season is, and we typically see good compliance with fire restrictions, which helps reduce the number of human-caused fires,” said Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario.

BLM and the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office will be enforcing temporary restrictions of:

campfires are only allowed within designated fire grates in developed campgrounds (i.e. a metal, in-ground containment structure — fire pans and rock campfire rings are not acceptable)

no fires of any type including charcoal outside of developed areas

no smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or in a barren area free of vegetation

no use of explosive materials, including explosive targets

no welding or operation of an acetylene or other similar torch with open flame except from an area that has been cleared of vegetation

no operation of any internal combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed and in working order

Fireworks are always prohibited on BLM, National Forest and National Park Service lands.

The BLM Grand Junction Field Office and Mesa County have been in fire restrictions since June 23.

Based on local conditions, the White River National Forest is not initiating fire restrictions at this time. Fire officials caution that there is still a fire danger in these areas, and remind people to be careful with fire.

Fire restrictions on these lands will be in place until further notice. Violation of federal fire restrictions is punishable by a fine of not more than $100,000 or imprisonment for not more than 12 months or both. Those found responsible for starting wildfires will also face restitution costs of suppressing the fire.

For more information about fire restrictions in these areas, log on to:

http://gacc.nifc.gov/rmcc/dispatch_centers/r2gjc/

Or call the Colorado River Valley Field Office at: (970) 876-9000.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

