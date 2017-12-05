OPENING DAY AT SUNLIGHT POSTPONED

Glenwood Springs—Skiers and snowboarders hoping to carve some turns at Sunlight Mountain Resort will have to wait a while. Officials decided to postpone opening day due to an unusually warm November that melted the two feet of natural snow that fell in October. The good news is, December has begun with temperatures cold enough to crank up the snow guns. Right now, the lower third of Sunlight is covered by snowmaking while the rest of the mountain needs more natural snow. Officials say they need a minimum of 18 inches to open for top-to-bottom skiing.

SUPREME COURT HEARS MASTERPIECE CAKE SHOP CASE

Washington, D.C.—A Colorado cake baker and the same-sex couple for whom he declined to make a wedding cake were all at the Supreme Court to witness arguments in the case.

Speaking outside of court after the justices heard the case, baker Jack Phillips said the five-year court fight has “been very hard on me and my family.” He said, “there have been many tears,” he said. Phillips says he has faced death threats and harassment and is “struggling just to make ends meet.” David Mullins said he and his now-husband, Charlie Craig, said they were in tears in the parking lot of Phillips’ shop after he declined to make them a wedding cake. Said Mullins: “What happened to us was wrong and we don’t want another couple to go through the pain and humiliation that we experienced.”

11:35

Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy is wrestling with the arguments of a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple because it violated his religious beliefs. Early in a riveting argument at the high court Tuesday, Kennedy worried that a ruling for baker Jack Phillips might allow stores to post signs that they “do not bake cakes for gay weddings.” But later in the argument Kennedy said Colorado’s human rights commission seemed “neither tolerant nor respectful of Mr. Phillips’ religious beliefs” when it found his refusal to bake a cake for the gay couple violated the state’s anti-discrimination law. The two competing expressions of Kennedy’s concern put on display his role as the decisive vote in a case that otherwise seemed to divide the liberal and conservative justices

