Garfield County Men Killed in Crash North of Rifle

Rifle—Two local men were killed in a car crash late Thursday night on a remote road north of the Rifle Correctional facility. According to reports from Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire, 41 year old Trent Johnson of Glenwood Springs and 36 year old Matthew Smith of Rifle died at the scene of the accident at the Puma Paw Ranch on County Road 219. Glassmire was called to the accident scene around 1 am. He says Smith and Johnson were both passengers in the vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene. Glassmire says the driver and another passenger were injured and taken to Grand River Hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time. The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident. Glassmire is conducting an autopsy today but says it appears Smith and Johnson died of blunt force injuries.

