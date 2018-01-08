DENVER (AP) – Colorado regulators are considering proposed new rules for oil and gas pipelines in Colorado after a fatal explosion last year blamed on leaking gas. The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission opened two days of hearings Monday on regulations for installing, testing and shutting down lines that carry oil and gas from wells to equipment. The rules are in response to a house explosion last April that killed two people.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) – The Florida developer who is selling a closed Atlantic City casino says he grew frustrated at what he called an anti-business climate in New Jersey that he says imposes burdensome regulations. In a transaction announced Monday, Glenn Straub sold the former Revel casino to Colorado developer Bruce Deifik (DYE’-fick) for $200 million. Deifik plans to reopen the property this summer under the new name Ocean Resort Casino. Straub says he bought the casino from bankruptcy intending to keep it.

ASPEN (AP) – Professional cyclist Tejay van Garderen says he is leaving Colorado to move to Spain. The Aspen Times reports van Garderen and his wife and former professional cyclist Jessica Phillips are moving from Aspen to Girona in northeast Spain. Since most of van Garderen’s races are in Europe, the cyclist says the move will be better for his wife and their two daughters since it eliminates some travelling.

DURANGO (AP) – A weekend storm brought some light snow to the dry mountains of southwestern Colorado. The snowpack in the southwestern corner of the state was listed at 25 percent of average Monday. The state overall is at 57 percent. National Weather Service meteorologist Megan Stackhouse says another storm set to move into Colorado Tuesday night is expected to have more moisture and should favor the southern mountains more.

