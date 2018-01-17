VANDERHOOF MEMORIAL

Glenwood Springs—A large crowd of relatives and friends are expected to gather tomorrow to remember the man nicknamed, “Mr. Glenwood Springs.” A memorial for Don Vanderhoof will be held Thursday at noon at Mountain View Church near Buffalo Valley. The former Glenwood Springs mayor died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 86. In lieu of flowers, Don’s family is asking for contributions to be made to the Western Colorado Community Foundation for the Vanderhoof Family Fund. The Glenwood Springs organization will then make contributions to various charities in Don Vanderhoof’s name.

LONGTIME VAIL LOCAL FOUND DEAD

VAIL (AP) – The man found dead near Vail Ski Resort has been identified as a longtime Vail resident. The body of 60 year old Maldwyn “Maldy” George Zang was found Tuesday after a woman on a ski lift reported seeing a body in Gore Creek. The cause of death remains under investigation but Detective Luke Causey says the frigid overnight weather was a factor.

DENVER WOMAN HEADED TO PRISON FOR PIPELINE PROTEST SHOOTING

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – Attorneys for a Denver woman accused of shooting at law officers during protests in North Dakota against the Dakota Access oil pipeline say they’ve reached a deal with prosecutors to avoid trial. If a federal judge agrees, Red Fawn Fallis will plead guilty Monday to civil disorder and gun possession by a convicted felon and prosecutors will recommend a sentence of no more than seven years. Fallis is accused of firing a handgun three times at officers during her October 2016 arrest.

