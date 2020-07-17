No One Hurt in Friday Morning Plane Accident at the Glenwood Springs Airport

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—Two people were able walk away a little shaken up but unhurt from a small plane that flipped upside down while trying to land this morning at the Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport. According to reports from the Glenwood Springs Fire Department, the two-person aircraft ended up just off the runway and into the grassy area just before 8 o’clock this morning. When firefighters arrived, the two occupants had already freed themselves from the wreckage. Crews checked out the plane to make sure no fluids were leaking and there was no risk for a fire. Incident Commander Doug Gerrald says, “we are very thankful there were no injuries.” The names and hometowns of the two people aboard the plane were not released.

