Numerous Vehicle Break-Ins Reported

Posted on December 31, 2019 by Gabe Chenoweth

Following similar warnings from other law enforcement agencies, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents to be extra vigilant, following a number of vehicle break-ins over the last several weeks. Public Information Deputy, Walt Stowe, says while a majority of break-ins have occurred between Rifle and Parachute, residents from Basalt to Parachute have reported a number of thefts. Stowe says it isn’t clear yet whether the thefts are related or not.

To prevent being a victim of a similar crime, the Sheriff’s Office suggests:

  1. Lock your vehicle when it is unattended.
  2. Do not leave your keys or extra key set in the vehicle or in a “hidden” box.
  3. Whenever possible park your vehicle in a well-lit area that is readily visible to the traveling public.
  4. Be a good witness. If you see one or more people hanging around any car, be observant. If possible, without putting yourself in danger, use your cell phone to take a picture. Note the time of day and location. Call Dispatch at their non-emergency number (970) 625-8095 and report the activity.
  5. Never leave your car running and unattended while it “warms-up”.
  6. Never leave valuables in your car overnight or even for a short period of time, including wallets, purses, identity cards/passports, cameras, firearms, etc.
  7. Verify that your license plates are in place and securely attached to your vehicle.  Thieves may change the plates on a stolen car to avoid immediate detection by law enforcement.

Stowe Says a majority of the thefts have occurred overnight, between 5:30PM and dawn, but a theft from a vehicle can occur at any time of day.

