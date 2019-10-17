Off Highway Vehicle Use in Silt

Silt—Silt residents may soon be able to drive their own off highway vehicles around town. The board of trustees passed the first reading of an ordinance that will open up access to federal lands and county roads without having to put their OHVs on a trailer. The ordinance clears the way for the town of Silt to apply to Garfield County to open roads north of town to OHVs. The town would also petition C-DOT to allow OHVs on River Frontage Road, Main Street and 9th Street over I-70. A town survey conducted last summer showed strong citizen support. If the board approves the OHV ordinance on the second reading at it’s October 28th meeting, it will take effect at the end of November. Town officials say this measure will be good for the local economy.

