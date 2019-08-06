Officer-Involved Shooting in Rifle

The Rifle Police department says a suspect was shot following a traffic stop this evening on Highway 13 between the Interstate 70 interchange and Whiteriver avenue.

According to a press release from the Rifle Police Department, a weapon not belonging to the two officers involved in the shooting was found at the scene.

The suspect was taken by ambulance to Grand River hospital. His condition at this time is not known.

Per department policy, the two officers involved in the shooting will remain on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The road will remain closed indefinitely while officers continue investigating the incident.

