Officer Involved Shooting on Interstate 70

8:05 update: Westbound I-70 open between Canyon Creek and New Castle.

6:50 update: Highway 6 is open just east of New Castle.

6:45 update: Earthbound I-70 is open. Westbound I-70 remains closed from Canyon Creek (exit 109) to New Castle (exit 105).

5:00 PM update: Now highway 6 is closed just east of New Castle too. There is no alternate route.

*****BREAKING*****

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office confirms an officer-involved shooting on i-70 around 2 this afternoon. I-70 closed between New Castle and Canyon Creek. More information to come as we receive it.

