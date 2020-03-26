Oil & Gas Rule-Making on Hold Due to Coronavirus

DENVER—The rulemaking process for Colorado’s Oil and Gas industry is on hold for the time being because of the COVID-19 outbreak and ban on public gatherings. Colorado Oil and Gas Commission Director Jeff Robbins says face to face meetings are a critical component to successful rulemaking but emergency declarations take precedence. Robbins says, “the decision to postpone rulemaking meetings comes after gathering feedback from our stakeholders, who are all in agreement that rulemakings should necessitate actual face to face meetings, not virtual meetings.” The COGCC will reassess the situation and the schedule during the week of April 13th. The commission is also postponing the wellbore integrity rulemaking which was originally scheduled for June 10th and 11th.

