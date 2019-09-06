Online Participation Up & Running for Oil & Gas Rule-making

Denver—If you have something to say about the new ruled being put together for Colorado’s oil and gas industry, you don’t have to travel across the state to be part of the conversation. The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission is encouraging citizens to get involved through an online portal. Simply go to the COGCC website and click on the “Public Comments Portal” in the green box under Senate Bill 181, provide your name and contact information and write your comment or question for the commission. COGCC Director Jeff Robbins says the goal is to engage the public and allow them the chance to provide their voice in the rulemaking process.

Like this: Like Loading...