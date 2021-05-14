Parachute Murder Victim Identified

PARACHUTE—The man that was found murdered in a vehicle Tuesday night near Parachute suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as 60 year old Wayne Moore. Authorities say the car was parked alongside Highway 6 in a wide area of the shoulder. The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office is working with the District Attorney’s office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to find the killer. Officials say even though this case is being treated as a homicide, they do not believe the public is in danger.

