Park County Teacher Strike Ends

Fairplay—They haven’t received a pay raise yet. Nevertheless, some 40 teachers in the Park County School District went back to work today after a 10-day walkout. The teacher’s union in Fairplay, the South Park Education Association, asked the state labor department to appoint an independent party to look at the district’s finances. The union says an examination would determine if there is enough money in district reserves that could be used to boost teacher salaries. The union also hopes to reach a new deal after new school board members are elected next month.

Like this: Like Loading...