Park Ranger Dies

FORT COLLINS (AP) – Authorities say a park ranger is dead after going missing on a reservoir near Fort Collins following what they called a “strong wind event.” The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says the ranger was on boat patrol Thursday night on Horsetooth Reservoir and his boat was found empty after the wind. Local and state agencies immediately launched a search for the ranger with the help of the Denver Police Department’s helicopter. The ranger’s body was pulled from the reservoir 3:30 this morning.

