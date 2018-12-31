Patrick Frazee Charged with Killing, Plotting to Kill Fianceé

CRIPPLE CREEK (AP) – Patrick Frazee, the man accused in the death of his missing fiancee has been charged with murder and solicitation to commit murder. Frazee learned of the five charges against him during a brief court appearance Monday in Cripple Creek. A charging document says the 32-year-old Frazee is accused of working to find someone to kill Kelsey Berreth between September and November and causing her death on or around Thanksgiving. He hasn’t been asked to enter a plea yet and didn’t speak at the hearing.

